Frank Lampard says videos of some Everton supporters confronting players is something he "does not want to see" but admits he understands how they are feeling.

Footage of centre-back Yerry Mina and midfielder Anthony Gordon emerged following the defeat by Southampton last weekend and Lampard was quick to insist this type of incident is "not just an Everton situation".

"I've been in football a long time and been at clubs where similar things have happened, to myself to a degree and to others," he said.

"This club has a huge passion that is unique. I spoke about it in good times and now have to speak about in not-so-good times. Sometimes that can overspill.

"The majority of Everton fans want this team to do well and they have the absolute right to voice their opinions.

"Of course we don't want them going up to players and I would love not to see that again but we have to understand the passion of the supporters."

Everton travel to West Ham on Saturday in a crucial game at the bottom of the table and Lampard is focusing on getting supporters back on side with the football his team produces.

"We know what we're like when everyone is together - we saw it last season," he said. "Our responsibility is to produce on the football side.

"The emotions change weekly. We are aware of the noise but we have to make it the least distraction possible, be robust and focus on delivering."