Hibs v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Though both Hibs and Dundee United (35 each) have conceded the joint-highest number of goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, only Rangers and Celtic (9 each) have kept more clean sheets than either side (6 each).

  • Hibs lost their last league game against Dundee United 1-0 in October; they haven’t lost back-to-back games against the Tannadice men in the top flight since August 2012 (run of three).

  • Dundee United have only lost one of their last 12 top-flight away games against Hibs (W5 D6), a 2-1 defeat in November 2012.

  • After four consecutive wins in September/October, Hibs have won just three of their subsequent 12 league games, losing the other nine.