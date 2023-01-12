Hibs v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats

Though both Hibs and Dundee United (35 each) have conceded the joint-highest number of goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, only Rangers and Celtic (9 each) have kept more clean sheets than either side (6 each).

Hibs lost their last league game against Dundee United 1-0 in October; they haven’t lost back-to-back games against the Tannadice men in the top flight since August 2012 (run of three).

Dundee United have only lost one of their last 12 top-flight away games against Hibs (W5 D6), a 2-1 defeat in November 2012.