Three Manchester City players have made it into BBC Sport users' Euro 2020 team of the tournament.

Raheem Sterling, who scored three goals for England during the tournament, was the most selected player in the front three with 35%.

Right-back Kyle Walker was selected by 29%, with Manchester United's Luke Shaw picked as the other full-back.

Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne, who has 84 caps for Belgium, was included in midfield with 12% of you choosing him - though the 30-year-old didn't make Uefa's official team.

