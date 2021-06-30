Italian side Roma are interested in Wolves keeper Rui Patricio.

The link between Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency and Roma boss Jose Mourinho should help smooth the deal through, although it is understood Wolves want £13m to release the Portugal goalkeeper, who still has a year left on his contract.

New manager Bruno Lage is currently in isolation ahead of the start of pre-season training next week.

Lage is understood to have identified Olympiakos' Portuguese keeper Jose Sa as a potential replacement.