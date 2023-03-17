Nottingham Forest's Orel Mangala feels "every game is a motivation" as the team try to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, the midfielder said: "I think it’s exciting to play every game like a final, I think it’s good for us to have this in mind and take all the games the same way.

"[Every point] is important as when you look at the league table it is very tight at the bottom and we have to get the points as quickly as possible."

Forest are sitting 14th in the table, but just two points above Bournemouth in the relegation zone as the battle to avoid relegation becomes more congested.

"It’s not an obsession [being motivated by table position] but you see the table every week and you can take advantage of other teams," he added.

"It’s a good feeling knowing if you win you can get away from the bottom, every game is a motivation I would say."

On the home support and the role they can play, he said: "It’s a very good experience, I think they are loud every game. It’s exciting to play there every game and I am really enjoying this.

"It's important to feel like the fans back us and I think it’s most important thing as a player to feel like the fans, the staff, the city are all with you so it’s a good feeling."

Newcastle visit the City Ground on Friday and Mangala thinks it is "crucial" to win the home games either side of the March international break.

"It’s a good time to win now going into the international break because then we have two weeks to reflect before going into the next match," he said.

"We’ve been good [at home], I think they know this already. They come and try to take points but our goal is to let nobody take points at home, so it will be a good fight and we are all excited for it."

