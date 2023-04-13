Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

When I think of a tough, combative Cherries player, my mind instantly goes to our former midfielder Harry Arter. Arter was always known for his constant energy, tough tackling, commitment and heart.

As a pivotal member of the Bournemouth squad for over a decade, Arter was the epitome of 'tough' - in every division the Cherries competed in. On the pitch he was a monster and leader who’d give everything for the team.

He was not only physically strong but mentally incredible too. More poignantly, Arter produced a man-of-the-match display in a win over Manchester United in 2015, a matter of days after him and his partner tragically lost their daughter at birth. Now that goes beyond tough.

