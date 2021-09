A good day for our international Eagles 👏



🇩🇰 5-0 🇮🇱

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0 🇽🇰



Andersen, Gallagher and Guehi all played the full 90 👊#CPFC pic.twitter.com/ZCI5zA4ppC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 7, 2021

End of twitter post

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.