Analysis: Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Managerless Crystal Palace remain without a win in 2023 and did not put up much of a fight away at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

From the moment Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring, there was only going to be one winner as the Eagles fell to their fourth successive defeat.

Patrick Vieira was sacked as manager on Friday, with the Gunners fans taunting their Eagles counterparts by chanting the name of their former captain throughout the match.

Whether the decision to dismiss Vieira proves to be a masterstroke or a panic move that goes wrong remains to be seen.

The team were lead by Under-21 boss Paddy McCarthy and he spoke of positives from the performance, but Arsenal coasted to victory.

For the first time in five matches, Palace did manage to score a goal through Jeffrey Schlupp, but it came when Arsenal led 3-0 and the hosts restored their three-goal advantage shortly afterwards.

Palace are now only three points above the relegation zone, but it's a crucial period as they need to make sure they get the right manager in before a hugely important April.

Yet, Palace's fans will be comforted that their future is still in their own hands. In April they face six of their relegation rivals - Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Wolves and West Ham - and how they get on in those matches will go a long way to deciding their future.