On this day in 2006, former Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez announced his retirement - but he was back in football by December.

Barthez was at United between 2000 and 2004 and spent the final season of his Old Trafford spell on loan at Marseille, before being released by the French club at the end of the 2005-06 campaign.

His final match before quitting had been France’s 2006 World Cup final penalty shootout defeat by Italy. However, two months after his retirement, Barthez was back in football, joining Ligue 1 side Nantes.

He eventually decided to switch sports in 2008, beginning a motorsport career.