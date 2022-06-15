Martial's Man Utd future unclear

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been a lot of talk about the players new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is targeting this summer, but the former Ajax boss has decisions to make about a number of his existing ones.

Anthony Martial spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla after he fell out of favour at Old Trafford.

However, Martial scored just once in 12 appearances and Sevilla opted not to pursue a permanent transfer for the France forward.

So, along with a few others, the 26-year-old will be present for the start of pre-season training under Ten Hag on 27 June not knowing exactly what the future is.

Martial's contract runs to 2024, with the option of a further year.