Ex-Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam says he almost re-signed for the club under former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English on This Sporting Life, the Scotland cap revealed discussions took place but "unfortunately it never happened".

"I had one or two discussions with Steven [Gerrard] to come back when he first joined," Adam says. "I met him to talk about it when Mark Allen was director of football.

"I was still at Stoke at the time, I was up for it. There were discussions but it never materialised."

