Former Reds midfielder Spearing given coaching role

Former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing is returning to the club as a full-time coach.

The 33-year-old will work with the under-18s squad alongside manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson and Tim Jenkins.

After coming through the academy, Spearing made 55 appearances for Liverpool's first team.

He left the club in 2013 and had spells for Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Tranmere Rovers, where he was released from in May.

When asked bout Spearing's return, Academy manager Alex Inglethorpe told the club website:, external "It's fantastic to welcome Jay back to the Academy.

"Jay is still quite young and the impact he can have around the U18s is invaluable because he is someone who lives and breathes this club.

"More important, Jay has played across all four divisions, so I think he will be a really good addition for us."