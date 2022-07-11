Brentford 'set to seal Lewis-Potter deal'
The Press Association are reporting that Brentford have agreed an initial £16m fee to sign Hull City midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter.
The England Under-21 international is apparently travelling to London for a medical and to discuss personal terms with the Bees.
The fee could rise up to £20m with add-ons, and Brentford look to have beaten interest from several other Premier League clubs.
Lewis-Potter played for Hull in a friendly against Fenerbahce in Marbella on Sunday, but has left the Tigers’ training camp to finalise his move.