Hibernian 2-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes made a triple half-time change at 1-0 down with Ash Taylor, Liam Polworth and Scott Robinson on for Chris Stokes, Blair Alston and Jordan Jones.

The substitutes aided an improved attacking display from the visitors in the second half but too often their efforts were cut out without David Marshall having to make a save, Rory MacKenzie's second-half shot an exception.

Killie have been and will be reliant on their home form to keep them clear of danger but the margins are still tight enough at the bottom for them to remain concerned.