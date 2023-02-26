Brophy 'not sure' about future beyond summer

Eamonn Brophy remains coy about his longer-term future despite admitting he is "loving it up here" after scoring twice and setting up two other goals for Ross County against Dundee United on loan from St Mirren.

The 26-year-old striker has now found the net three times in four outings having failed to score in all 14 appearances this season with his parent club.

Asked if he wants to extend his stay in Dingwall, Brophy tells BBC Scotland: "I'm not too sure. I've got another year at St Mirren, but I'm loving my time here.

"I'm not saying it's something I'm open to. But, as it stands, I'm very happy here and we'll just need to wait and see - also, hopefully I'll continue well now until the end of the season and, when summer comes, we'll wait and see what happens.

"I've only been up a few weeks now, but I feel welcome. I settled very quickly. I got a goal in my first game after 10 minutes, which obviously always helps. I'm feeling confident at the moment and I'm scoring goals."

County's 4-0 thumping of United lifts Malky Mackay's side above Kilmarnock on goal difference and four points clear of visitors left marooned at the bottom.

"I feel the boys are playing well - obviously take away last week against St Mirren," Brophy said of the defeat he missed against his parent club because of the terms of his loan.

"But I feel like over the past few weeks since I've been here, I felt the boys are on the up rather than on the down. Everybody's delighted and hopefully we can continue that."