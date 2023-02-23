Craig Dawson says settling in at Wolves has been "quite easy" and that manager Julen Lopetegui keeps his side "on their toes".

The defender joined Wanderers from West Ham for £3.3m in January and has started the past three games for the club, scoring on his debut against Liverpool.

"The move was talked about in the summer and it didn't quite happen, but we got there in the end," he told the club website.

"The January window doesn’t give you much time to settle in, but I was delighted that we were able to get it over the line and get started straight away.

"Settling in was quite easy and the first game against Liverpool, 3-0, it makes everything a lot easier. It’s been a good start and it’s a great group to be part of - one that wants to work hard and has a top, top quality manager as well, but the lads have all been great.

"It’s a really good group, a really tight-knit group and they all welcomed me very well and have been really helpful. But that’s the spirit we need now for the rest of the season. We need to stick together as a group, no matter what the results, we keep focused and working hard together as a team."

Wolves were bottom during the World Cup break, but have since moved out of the bottom three under Spanish coach Lopetegui.

Dawson added: "He’s obviously a top manager. He’s been at some great clubs and has some great experience. I played against him in the quarter-final of the Europa League and I remember playing against his team and seeing the passion that he had at the side of the pitch.

"When Wolves came in for me in January, I obviously wanted to work for him and come to the club, so I was really excited to do that.

"I’m really enjoying working with him so far and look forward to learning a lot more from him. He’s very passionate, very hardworking and he keeps everybody on their toes."