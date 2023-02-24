Both David Brooks and Marcus Tavernier will miss the game this weekend. They join Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook and Illia Zabarnyi, who are also still ruled out.

On their 1-0 win over Wolves, he said: "The boys have worked hard over the past few weeks and earned their victory. We are looking to continue that this week. I enjoy seeing the lads enjoy it. I know what it is like to go through a tough run in a tough league."

O'Neil said the counter-attack will be a big thing for this side against Manchester City and "they need to make the most of their opportunities".

On going up against City counterpart Pep Guardiola, he said he is a "big admirer" and has been for "a long time", adding: "It feels a very long way from where I am, but I aspire to progress and get as close as you can to that."

He said there is no update on the Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Zemura contract situations.

When asked how the Cherries are going to try to cope with City, he replied: "When they have the ball we will try to be as well structed and try to cause them some issues with our threats as well. It is one we prep for and try to win."

He added: "Certain teams have had relative success against them this year so there is some stuff out there you can try to do. But they are a fantastic team."