Dundee Utd boss receives Aberdeen apology - gossip
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has received a personal apology from Aberdeen after being targeted with objects during Saturday's meeting of the two sides at Tannadice. (Record), external
Former Aberdeen boss Goodwin is surprised at the abuse he faced on Saturday evening, describing the experience as "very strange". (Sun), external
American goalkeeper Bill Hamid is linked with a possible move to Dundee United. (Courier - subscription required), external