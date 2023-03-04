Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone: What the manager said

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson on Sportsound: "I'm delighted with the performance. We controlled a lot of the game, passed it really well and created chances. It was a good day at the office for us.

"We haven't been at the levels we'd like to have been but we managed to get the three points today and get back to that free flowing attacking football we're good at.

"In previous weeks we've got into these situations tried to come back out and re-circulate.

"Whereas with Josh's first one he takes a shot, gets a deflection and it's a goal. And then Jorge's one he fizzes it across the front of the goal and it goes in. So you have to put teams under pressure."