M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

After the initial burst of news in mid-September about a prospective takeover headed by Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, the trail has gone a little cold at Bournemouth.

Make no mistake, takeovers take time. I was working at BBC Radio Solent back in 1997 when a fans’ trust fund battled to buy Bournemouth out of receivership and become Europe’s first community-owned professional football club. There were myriad twists and turns, and many obstacles to be hurdled, placed in the potential buyer’s way by the football authorities, as well as the courts and the tax authorities.

Thankfully for Bournemouth, there are no insolvency issues this time around. Indeed, the UK pound’s weakness against the dollar may make it easier from an American purchaser’s perspective.

But until any deal is rubber-stamped, there is bound to be continued uncertainty around the vacancy in the manager’s office. Sooner or later, new owners at any club invariably mean a new manager.

Caretaker boss Gary O’Neil seems to have the support of the players if a longer tenure is offered – while at the very least, the form the Cherries have shown under O’Neil has bought time for the prospective new owners to carefully select their chosen candidate, rather than race to bring in new blood if the points tally was worryingly low after seven games.