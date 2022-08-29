After Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Leicester, both Edouard Mendy and Raheem Sterling feature in in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Edouard Mendy

What a difference a week makes. Against Leeds, Edouard Mendy had what I could only describe as a shocker at Elland Road. Days later he makes two saves that deny Leicester from sharing the points with a Chelsea team who were down to 10 men.

The save from Perez was absolutely brilliant, tipping the ball on to the bar. Some managers would have left Mendy out after his performance against Leeds, but not Thomas Tuchel. He clearly has a lot of faith in the 30-year-old.

Raheem Sterling

I thought Sterling was starting to lose the fizz he had gained having escaped Pep Guardiola's straitjacket.

His performances since he left Manchester City have been bright and bubbly, but against Leeds he wasn't great and in danger of starting to raise questions about the lack of impact the forward was having on his new team.

However, I needn't have worried. Sterling got Chelsea out of jail having gone down to 10 men against a Leicester side who have their own fair share of problems.

