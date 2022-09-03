Everton 0-0 Liverpool: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BT Sport: "I thought we were brilliant. It's one of the best 0-0s you're likely to see.

"Pickford made some great saves, you need your keeper to be on it in games like this. It was a real game of two teams going for it. I can't fault the players and the spirit. We played well, we’re getting better.

"I keep saying the same thing. We're not going from just staying up to the team we want to be. Idrissa Gueye came on and looked like a proper player and he's not even fit yet. We had more than enough chances to get our own goal today.

"We’re trying to build up. You have to get personnel and work on the training ground. It feels like those wins will come. We feel like we deserve more – although maybe not today. The fans can see a team that fights for the badge and gives everything. That makes me proud."

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "An amazing game - very intense, good quality, lots of chances for both teams and incredible performances from both goalkeepers. It's my first experience of a derby day at Goodison and the atmosphere was brilliant and the spirit and work of our players. Liverpool are a great team and we are at the beginning of the process, we're working hard, spirit, hard work and quality and we're playing better, we will get better.

"We wanted to be more aggressive in our approach off the ball, we didn't want to succumb to their pressure and I thought we did that well but they will always pin you back at times. But we stuck to the game plan, the desire to stay in the game and create our own chances. I'm happy with a point because of the chances they had but I'm very happy with the team and how we're going.

"Jordan [Pickford] gets fingertips on a few bits today which a lot of keepers don't get and Allison the same, two top class keepers. I've relied on Jordan a lot he's an amazing keeper and we're fortunate to have a player of this level."