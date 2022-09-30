On the international break, he said: "It definitely broke the cycle we were on, with the tough start. It also gave us a chance to reflect on the performance [against Tottenham]. Despite the scoreline there was lots that was good in the game. If we can organise a little better we believe we can push on."

When asked whether he'd spoken to the owners about his future, he replied: "No, I haven’t. The ownership trust me and expect that I will turn it around. If they don’t they will tell me. We speak when Top’s over."

H﻿e added: "Believe it or not, it’s easy. I’ve been managing for a number of years so you learn to regulate the noise. If you’re bottom of the league, you’re not going to be flavour of the month. I love working with these players, I believe we will come good and get into a good position. I see these players work and that gives me strength. I also know I’m the best person to lead this team forward and that’s something I think we will do in the coming weeks."

O﻿n Nottingham Forest, Rodgers said: "It’s always difficult that first year back in. Steve [Cooper] has done a brilliant job to get them in the Premier League, to then create a cohesive unit and team with so many new faces is a challenge."