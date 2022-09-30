Rodgers on his future, Forest and call to supporters
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester City's game with Nottingham Forest on Monday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the international break, he said: "It definitely broke the cycle we were on, with the tough start. It also gave us a chance to reflect on the performance [against Tottenham]. Despite the scoreline there was lots that was good in the game. If we can organise a little better we believe we can push on."
When asked whether he'd spoken to the owners about his future, he replied: "No, I haven’t. The ownership trust me and expect that I will turn it around. If they don’t they will tell me. We speak when Top’s over."
He added: "Believe it or not, it’s easy. I’ve been managing for a number of years so you learn to regulate the noise. If you’re bottom of the league, you’re not going to be flavour of the month. I love working with these players, I believe we will come good and get into a good position. I see these players work and that gives me strength. I also know I’m the best person to lead this team forward and that’s something I think we will do in the coming weeks."
On Nottingham Forest, Rodgers said: "It’s always difficult that first year back in. Steve [Cooper] has done a brilliant job to get them in the Premier League, to then create a cohesive unit and team with so many new faces is a challenge."
On the supporters, he said: "We haven’t been to our level this season. We want to be that team where we go home and away and the supporters will come and enjoy watching the team. If they can give us the backing on Monday at King Power Stadium, it could be a fantastic night."