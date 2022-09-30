West Ham v Wolves: Team news
- Published
Wolves are set to give Diego Costa his debut, but head coach Bruno Lage has suggested it could come from the bench.
Centre-back Nathan Collins is suspended after his red card against Manchester City, while Hwang Hee-chan picked up an injury playing for South Korea.
West Ham have no fresh injury concerns arising from the international break.
Defender Ben Johnson could return to the squad after a spell out with a thigh injury, while Nayef Aguerd remains a long-term absentee.
Predict West Ham's starting XI