Wolves are set to give Diego Costa his debut, but head coach Bruno Lage has suggested it could come from the bench.

Centre-back Nathan Collins is suspended after his red card against Manchester City, while Hwang Hee-chan picked up an injury playing for South Korea.

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns arising from the international break.

Defender Ben Johnson could return to the squad after a spell out with a thigh injury, while Nayef Aguerd remains a long-term absentee.

