Rangers' model is 'player trading, not selling' - gossip
- Published
Sporting director Ross Wilson says Rangers are a player trading club, not a selling club as he hints summer capture Ben Davies is now up to speed after not having a pre-season before joining from Liverpool. (The Times - subscription required), external
Wilson says clubs Rangers have faced in European competition are surprised at the money the Glasgow side make from domestic broadcasting. (Record), external
Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack is yet to have discussions with Rangers over a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. (National), external
Jack believes defensive teammate John Souttar can recover from his injury woes and impress at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required), external
Rangers signed winger Rabbi Matondo "to have more options", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, as he urged players to "prove themselves". (Record), external
Former Celtic forward Andy Walker believes Rangers winger Ryan Kent could leave Ibrox in January. (Sun), external