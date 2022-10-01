Sporting director Ross Wilson says Rangers are a player trading club, not a selling club as he hints summer capture Ben Davies is now up to speed after not having a pre-season before joining from Liverpool. (The Times - subscription required), external

Wilson says clubs Rangers have faced in European competition are surprised at the money the Glasgow side make from domestic broadcasting. (Record), external

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack is yet to have discussions with Rangers over a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. (National), external

Jack believes defensive teammate John Souttar can recover from his injury woes and impress at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required), external

Rangers signed winger Rabbi Matondo "to have more options", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, as he urged players to "prove themselves". (Record), external

Former Celtic forward Andy Walker believes Rangers winger Ryan Kent could leave Ibrox in January. (Sun), external