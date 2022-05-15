Leeds tweaks, Brighton unchanged

Leeds make three changes from the side beaten by Chelsea at Elland Road this week.

Jack Harrison and Raphinha are both fit despite picking up injuries against the Blues.

Pascal Struijk and Lewis Bate drop to the bench, while Daniel James is suspended.

In come Mateusz Klich, Junior Firpo and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Rodrigo, Harrison, Phillips, Gelhardt, Klich.