Guardiola on team news, match expectations and Real

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has just been speaking before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

  • Kyle Walker trained with the squad today and decision on whether he can play or not will be made on matchday. John Stones is not available.

  • On Real Madrid: "These are two good teams. We saw it one week ago when we played. They are the champions of Spain."

  • Guardiola added that he's no idea how the game at the Bernabeu will pan out: "We can play much worse and win. Sometimes you get something you don't deserve."

  • Guardiola was quizzed heavily by Spanish journalists on whether Real's La Liga title win at the weekend would have any impact: "No. It [the Champions League] is separate. I'm not thinking about that."