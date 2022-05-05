Arsenal v Leeds: What does the form show?

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Leeds in all competitions (W9 D2) since a 3-2 home defeat in May 2003.

Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 away league games against Arsenal (W3 D0 L9), since a goalless draw in February 1993.

Heading into the weekend’s games, only the top-two sides Manchester City (26) and Liverpool (20) have won more Premier League games than Arsenal this season (20), with the Gunners currently on their fifth run of three or more consecutive victories this term. However, only Watford and West Ham (eight each) are on a longer current run of games without a clean sheet than Arsenal (six).