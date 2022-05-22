Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira: "It [winning] was really important for us. We really wanted to finish the really good season with a win and I can’t tell you how proud I am of the players. I really enjoyed working every single day with them. This is a really good group of professional players and to deal with them on and off the field was really easy.

"The message is really clear and really simple. It’s been a really good season. I think we have to recognise the really hard work from the staff, from the technical department to the press office, medical staff, we’ve been working really well and I think they deserve a lot of credit.

"Of course what is important is I strongly believe there is a really good identity at the club. There is a really strong relationship between the fans and the players and this is important to maintain. We had really good success at home because of the support the fans gave to us game after game."