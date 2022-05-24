Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton disagrees with Erik ten Hag that taking the Manchester United job is "not a risk".

Ten Hag met the English media for the first time on Monday after being installed as United boss and was confident he could make an impact at Old Trafford.

"He said it wasn't a risk - it's an enormous risk," Sutton told a special edition of BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "We've all seen United play this season.

"The fact is, can he take over this squad and get so much out of them that they will be able to push for a Champions League place?

"They were pitiful and there have been so many stories about the dressing room - how will he change the culture?"

Ex-Manchester City full-back Micah Richards was more positive, arguing the players will "respect" the Dutch manager, but wants to see what the squad is made of moving forward.

"It's now up to the manager to take control," he said. "Half the players are leaving so we will now see the real United."

