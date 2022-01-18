Conte on postponements, Leicester & transfers
- Published
George Cummings, BBC Sport
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before his side's trip to Leicester tomorrow.
Here are the key lines:
Conte seemed irked by the decision to postpone Sunday's North London derby by the Premier League: “When there is a situation to play we have to play. Not to postpone games for injuries, for international duty. This is the first time in my life, I am experienced in football, to see this type of decision. It was very strange because in this way anything can happen.”
He was full of praise for Wednesday's opponents saying Brendan Rodgers's side are a "really good team" who are "doing important things in England.”
The Italian would not be drawn on transfers, instead suggesting it needs to be dealt with privately: “This is a topic that’s right to talk about in a private way not in front of the media. Sorry, but I wont be the first person to say this. The right thing is to speak in a private way and find a good solution.”