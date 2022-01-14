Man City v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Manchester City have won their last 11 Premier League games, their fifth such run of 11+ consecutive wins in the competition.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games (won eight, drawn six), going down 3-2 at West Ham in December. However, the Blues have picked up just one win from their last five league games (drawn four), throwing away a lead in two of those four draws.

Following their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, City are looking to secure the Premier League double over Chelsea for the fourth time, previously doing so in 2009-10, 2015-16 and 2017-18.