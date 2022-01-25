Who are the best set-piece takers to grace the Premier League?

A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 set-piece takers and one former Arsenal striker is on the list.

Thierry Henry: One of the best players the Premier League has seen and a deadly finisher from any situation, Henry lit up the division with his array of goals.

Like James Ward-Prowse and Gianfranco Zola, the Frenchman also scored 12 free-kicks in his time in England with a memorable one coming in 2004, when a quickly taken effort went in while Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech was still setting up his wall.

While spectators rejoiced at the ingenuity, it left Blues boss Jose Mourinho fuming, saying after the game: "More than unhappy. Unhappy is a nice word and I cannot say what I have in my heart and my soul."

Have your say on the three best set-piece takers to play in the Premier League