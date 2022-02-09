Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds - Marcelo Bielsa reaction

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa to BBC: "It was a disputed game. The dominance was alternate with moments for one team with possibilities and then the other way around as well.

"At the start I don't know exactly when we were dominating until and were superior but some things we didn't continue doing and the game became unbalanced.

"It was difficult but we got a stimulus at the end of the first half which got us closer. In the second half we slowly started to deserve a draw.

"A draw was the fair result."