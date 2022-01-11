Southampton v Brentford: Last time out

Southampton and Brentford have not met in the league for 10 years - and that was in League One - but they did face each other in the Carabao Cup last season.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl kept a near full strength side for the game but the Saints were stunned by promotion-chasing Brentford who clinched a convincing win at St Mary's.

Christian Norgard got the Bees buzzing when he found space to head home Bryan Mbeumo's cross shortly before half-time.

Josh Dasilva then doubled the lead shortly afterwards in first-half stoppage time.

Mbeumo went close again for Brentford when his shot was cleared off the line with Che Adams hitting the post for Southampton.

The result underlined Brentford's Premier League credentials with Saturday's game an opportunity to show how far they have come since reaching the top flight.