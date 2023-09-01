We asked for your thoughts on Aberdeen’s 3-1 defeat against Hacken at Pittodrie.

Here’s what you had to say:

Mark: After two legs we got the result our performances deserved, poor finishing and poor defending at that level gets punished. Europa Conference League it is and hopefully we get a couple of big name teams in the draw and rake in some cash.

Alex: It was a very decent performance with everyone giving their all but once again we are cut open at the back with ease. We should return to a back four as soon as possible. We lose far too many soft goals.

Fred: It was a great game, both sides put in huge effort but Hacken played the game the way Aberdeen hoped to, they played out fast and took the chances created. In truth Hacken have a real depth of talent and were much faster than Aberdeen. We definitely need a player who can feed our frontline and create chances on the ground, we had too many wasted high balls.

Niall: Had Duk and Bojan Miovski converted two gilt-edged chances, there may have been a different outcome, but the Dons were downed by the clinical finishing of Ibrahim Sadiq. Chances galore were created by both sides but the home side could not convert when it really mattered. An overall high tempo and gutsy display that the Dons will need to sustain going forward.

Doug: The players need to be more calm. Yes, Barry Robson wants us playing with high intensity, pressing and going forward with speed, but we just need to slow down and make better decisions once we get on the ball.