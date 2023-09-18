Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell says Sean Dyche needs to be more attack-minded, telling BBC Radio 5 live: "Sean Dyche has got to be more offensive in my opinion, that’s the only thing that could lift the club.

"I like the look of Beto and Calvert-Lewin, I think they have to play as a duo, Dyche has to find a way to get them both on the pitch.

"I think they can play together. I remember when Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison caused major problems as a two.

"Usually if there's only one up front, it's very difficult, especially if you don't have the ball for long periods. With two up there, you can play as a pair and it will really help Everton get some results.

"Once you've got some results then you can change it. I just think having those two in the building, you’ve got to use them."

