Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Barcelona have agreed loan deals for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

Neither agreement includes an option to buy and will run for the remainder of the season.

Cancelo has been a target for most of the summer given he has no future at Manchester City.

Felix had an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea in the second half of last season and then said he had no wish to return to Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona’s financial issues meant they have had to wait to sign both players but Ansu Fati’s move to Brighton helped smooth the transfers through.

