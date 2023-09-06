Cantwell calls for unity to 'turn this season successful'

Todd Cantwell has called for unity at Rangers as they bid to arrest a disappointing start to the season and ease the pressure on manager Michael Beale.

The Ibrox side have lost two of their opening four league games, including Sunday's derby defeat by Celtic at Ibrox, and were beaten 7-3 on aggregate by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off to drop into the Europa League.

Midfielder Cantwell posted on Instragam, external that it would "seem cowardly" not to speak out.

He wrote: "We need actions not words, however silence can seem cowardly in these times. We need unity and togetherness to turn this season successful.

"It's not the start we wanted, however everything is still in our hands. You fans are incredible and you deserve to see better. Over to us."