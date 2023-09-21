'Luton will look at Wolves as a must-win game'

When you come up to the Premier League, you are trying to find a fragile horse that you can get over.

All three newly-promoted sides, Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United, will be saying, "Which club can we get at?"

Are Wolves in that category? They have started well although they would like more points and so they are probably a club people are looking at.

I imagine Luton will be looking at them and thinking that this is a must-win game if they want to stay in the Premier League.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw