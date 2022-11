Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external

Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over a takeover. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column