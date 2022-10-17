M﻿andeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

In all the furore of Liverpool's win over Manchester City on Sunday, Diogo Jota was taken off on a stretcher in added time.

The Reds forward picked up a calf injury and will be assessed by the club as he faces an anxious wait with the World Cup on the horizon.

The tournament starts on 20 November and Portugal play their first match against Ghana on 24 November.

Jota completed more sprints and intensive runs than any of his team-mates against City at Anfield.

"He felt it immediately and now we have to wait to see how bad it is," said manager Jurgen Klopp after the game.