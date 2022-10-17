T﻿wo Chelsea players have been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week after the Blues' win over Aston Villa.

T﻿hiago Silva: Silva is not just a top-class defender but is having to mentor Kalidou Koulibaly and Trevoh Chalobah in the process. The Brazilian is calm, cool and sophisticated - and head and shoulders above anyone in the Chelsea backline.

M﻿ason Mount: Mount's first goal was a little fortunate, but there was nothing remotely lucky about his free-kick which flew past Emiliano Martinez in the Aston Villa goal. Mount was outstanding in Chelsea's midweek Champions League victory over AC Milan and seems to be really enjoying his football at the moment.

