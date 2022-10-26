B﻿BC Sport Scotland's Richard Winton in Naples

Navigating the narrow lanes this city, keeping your wits about you to dodge mopeds and those who might spy an easy target, it doesn't take long to understanding just what football means to the people here.

Wee Diego is everywhere. Turn a corner, and he looms down on you from a building. Look left and Maradona paraphernalia peers out from a window. On your right, a local zips past on two wheels in a Napoli shirt with the great man's name on the back.

T﻿he stadium, of course, is named after the great Argentine and quasi Neapolitan and it is there, later on Wednesday, where Rangers will attempt to rescue something from this hitherto wretched Champions League campaign.