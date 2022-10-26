Champions League 'incentive' drives Taylor amid disappointment

N﻿o sooner had Celtic's European exit been confirmed than Greg Taylor was targeting a return to the Champions League groups next season with a resolve to do better.

T﻿he 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk consigned Celtic to bottom place, with a trip to face Real Madrid still to come, and Taylor admitted his side's inexperience at this level has been exposed.

"﻿It gives you the incentive to do it again," the left-back said. "It’s unbelievable – it improves you as a player, you feel as if you’re getting better albeit it’s a difficult way to learn. It does make you want it more.

"﻿You can see we’re improving within the game, we’re getting more control, but we’re just not quite there yet.

“We’re maybe lacking a bit of experience, it’s our first time for a lot of us at this level and if you give a team a sniff of a chance, they take it."