Ross County have won just one of their last 20 Scottish Premiership clashes with Hearts (D11 D8), a 1-0 away win in March 2017.

Hearts have won the fewest points in the Premiership in October (1 – D1 L3), conceding 12 goals, three more than any other side.

County have won just two of their last 17 league games (D4 L11), failing to score more than once in any of those matches (8 goals scored).