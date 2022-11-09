Van Bronckhorst rejects Laudrup criticism - gossip
- Published
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst rejects criticism from Ibrox great Brian Laudrup, with the Dutchman saying he has the support of the club's board. (Express), external
Van Bronckhorst insists the difficulties facing society just now put his frustrations at Rangers' form into perspective. (Sun), external
Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson backs Van Bronckhorst to handle the pressure he is under. (Record), external
Reports in Turkey suggest Besiktas, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are keen on Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. (Express), external
An apparently leaked document detailing the United States' World Cup squad lists Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman in the final selection but Ibrox defender/midfielder James Sands does not feature. (Mail), external