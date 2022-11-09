Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst rejects criticism from Ibrox great Brian Laudrup, with the Dutchman saying he has the support of the club's board. (Express), external

Van Bronckhorst insists the difficulties facing society just now put his frustrations at Rangers' form into perspective. (Sun), external

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson backs Van Bronckhorst to handle the pressure he is under. (Record), external

Reports in Turkey suggest Besiktas, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are keen on Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. (Express), external

An apparently leaked document detailing the United States' World Cup squad lists Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman in the final selection but Ibrox defender/midfielder James Sands does not feature. (Mail), external