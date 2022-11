Eddie Howe confirmed that there are no new injury concerns for Newcastle despite Kieran Trippier receiving treatment during the win over Southampton, though Callum Wilson has been dealing with an illness and is feeling "run down".

The Magpies boss said that Elliott Anderson was among a number of young players pushing for a start in tonight's Carabao Cup tie.

Patrick Vieira has said his side will take the League Cup seriously ahead of their trip to St James' Park.

The Eagles' manager will put out the "best team" possible as they look to progress to the fourth round.

