Napoli and Rangers' only previous meeting was on matchday two, the Italians winning 3-0 at Ibrox.

Rangers have conceded 16 goals in the Champions League this season. No team has conceded more or has a higher expected goals against total (10.8).

As of the end of matchday four, nine players top the leaderboard for combined goals and assists in the Champions League this season. Three of those nine are Napoli players, with Giacomo Raspadori (4G 1A), Piotr Zielinski (3G 2A) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2G 3A) all being directly involved in five goals.