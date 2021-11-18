Watford v Man Utd: What does the form show?
Manchester United are winless in three Premier League matches against newly promoted teams, drawing against West Brom, Leeds and Fulham last season. They haven’t gone four in a row without a win against such opposition since a run ending in September 1997 that saw them fail to beat Sunderland, Derby, Leicester and Bolton.
Watford have conceded at least once in each of their last 21 Premier League games – it’s their longest-ever run without a clean sheet in the top flight.
Meanwhile, United have lost four of their past six league games (won one, drawn one), as many as they had in their previous 40 in the competition (won 24, drawn 12). Four points is the Reds' fewest over a six-game spell in the Premier League since November/December 2015 under Louis van Gaal (three).